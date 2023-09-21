Diesel fuel leak on Okaloosa County highway

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials were left cleaning up a fuel spill after a crash in Okaloosa County.

On early Thursday morning, Florida Highway Patrol says a semi-tractor trailer was traveling southbound on State Road 293, just south of N. Lakeshore Drive in Niceville.

While navigating a curve, troopers say the truck overturned and slid off the side of the road, and one of its diesel tanks ruptured and leaked fuel onto the roadway.

The crash reportedly caused both southbound lanes of State Road 293 to be closed for several hours.

The driver was not injured and no other vehicles were involved.

