Franklin County Sheriff asks for help from FWC as bear incidents rise

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -When wildlife and people mix, it’s not always the safest situation, and Franklin County officials say they are concerned.

The county has seen a large increase in bears showing up in residential areas over the past few years, leading to more calls to the sheriff’s office about bear incidents than ever before.

Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith says that 43 bear-related calls have been received by the FCSO this year alone.

He says that these calls are reports of bears in neighborhoods, breaking into garbage cans and outdoor freezers, and even car crashes involving bears.

There was even a recent report of a Franklin County woman having to barricade in her home after a black bear entered it.

The sheriff says that these bears are simply doing what’s natural to them.

“When the bears are hungry, they’re gonna find food. If you or I are hungry, we’re gonna find food, and that’s what the bears are gonna do,” Sheriff Smith said.

Sheriff Smith says that these potentially dangerous incidents will only increase if something isn’t done to help prevent them.

He says biologists at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission need to find a real solution on how to keep these bear incidents down.

“Find a solution. Shooing the bears away is not a solution. Getting a bear-proof garbage can is not a solution. Those can be components of a solution, but there needs to be a solution and they need to take it serious[ly] and they need to do their job,” said Sheriff Smith.

The Sheriff reiterated to News Channel 7 multiple times that he’s not an expert on bears, and that it’s up to those who are at FWC to figure out what can be done.

If anyone in Franklin County comes across a bear in a residential area, they are asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 850-670-8500.

