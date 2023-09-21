More warmth and humidity today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with an isolated shower out in the Gulf and a few remnant clouds passing through. We’ll get off to a mostly sunny start today, but we’ll have a chance of rain for some in the afternoon.

Temperatures are a bit warmer out the door this morning, especially along the coast near 70 with mid 60s inland. It’s still fairly comfortable, however, with dew points for most in the 60s inland but feeling a bit stickier on the coast.

It’ll get hotter today with a bit more sunshine than clouds. Highs today top out in the upper 80s near 90 degrees and with a bit more humidity it may feel like the low 90s for some this afternoon.

The heat and humidity will help set off the sea breeze this afternoon to create a few stray showers. With steering flow in from the northeast, the sea breeze will get pinned near the coast. We’ll have a hit or miss afternoon stray shower or isolated thunderstorm chance for the coast this afternoon.

Drier air arrives on the northeast flow overnight tonight and throughout the day on Friday. You’ll notice it by the afternoon where humidity will start to fall.

An area of low pressure develops off the Southeast US Coast in the Atlantic at the end of the week. The counterclockwise flow around this low will help to draw in some drier air for NWFL into late Friday and the weekend. We’ll get back to pleasantly cool mornings and warm afternoons under sunshine through the end of the week.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies turn partly cloudy with an afternoon rain chance on the coast. Highs today reach the upper 80s with a heat index in the low 90s for most away from the coast. Your 7 Day Forecast has less humid air returning late in the day on Friday and a wonderful warm but less humid weekend ahead.

