Salvation Army holding inaugural ‘Domestic Violence Kickball Tournament’

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Salvation Army is holding its inaugural ‘Domestic Violence Kickball Tournament. All proceeds will benefit The Salvation Army Domestic Violence Shelter.

The tournament will be held Sat. Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Oakland Terrace Softball Complex in Panama City. The entry fee is $150 per team, with a minimum of 12 players per team.

To register or to learn more, contact Patrick Miller at 850-313-1738 or email him at Patrick.Miller@uss.salvationarmy.org.

