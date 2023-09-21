Salvation Army holding inaugural ‘Domestic Violence Kickball Tournament’
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Salvation Army is holding its inaugural ‘Domestic Violence Kickball Tournament. All proceeds will benefit The Salvation Army Domestic Violence Shelter.
The tournament will be held Sat. Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Oakland Terrace Softball Complex in Panama City. The entry fee is $150 per team, with a minimum of 12 players per team.
To register or to learn more, contact Patrick Miller at 850-313-1738 or email him at Patrick.Miller@uss.salvationarmy.org.
Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.