Salvation Army holding inaugural ‘Domestic Violence Kickball Tournament’

The proceeds will benefit the Domestic Violence Shelter.
The proceeds will benefit the Domestic Violence Shelter.(WJHG)
By Mel Zosh
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Salvation Army is holding its inaugural ‘Domestic Violence Kickball Tournament. All proceeds will benefit The Salvation Army Domestic Violence Shelter.

The tournament will be held Sat. Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Oakland Terrace Softball Complex in Panama City. The entry fee is $150 per team, with a minimum of 12 players per team.

To register or to learn more, contact Patrick Miller at 850-313-1738 or email him at Patrick.Miller@uss.salvationarmy.org.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The remains have also been turned over to the Medical Examiner’s Office.
More details on body found near gas station
Student reportedly bit by snake on Breakfast Point practice field
"This difficult decision was made after a thorough evaluation of our franchise agreement and...
TGI Friday’s in Panama City set to close
Thousands of pounds of ground beef has been recalled for possible E. coli contamination.
58,000 pounds of ground beef recalled for possible E. coli contamination
A mama bear and cub climbed into the back of a delivery truck and had a snack on Tuesday morning.
Black bears raid Krispy Kreme delivery van on Air Force base

Latest News

Mosley falls on the home court against Chiles
Franklin County Sheriff asks for help from FWC as bear incidents rise
Life Management Center Ground Breaking Ceremony
Student reportedly bit by cottonmouth snake on Breakfast Point practice field