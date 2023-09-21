Student reportedly bit by cottonmouth snake on Breakfast Point practice field

Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A student at Breakfast Point Academy in Panama City Beach was reportedly taken to the hospital after being bitten by a cottonmouth snake on the school’s football practice field Wednesday evening.

A source who was on the field at the time told NewsChannel 7 the student, a football player, was on the field running a drill when he said he thought he was bitten by a snake. The source said they saw the snake and identified it as a cottonmouth.

We’re told paramedics were called to the scene immediately. The source said there were fang marks in the boy’s ankle, but there was no swelling or any reaction to the bite.

The student was reportedly taken to the hospital. There is no further update at this time.

