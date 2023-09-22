Friday Morning Forecast

Expect mostly sunny skies today with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80′s giving way to a beautiful weekend to come!
By Megan Kennedy
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Expect mostly sunny skies today with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80′s. Wind from the northeast causes dewpoints to decrease this weekend allowing for more comfortable feels like temperatures. It is going to be a beautiful weekend! Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 60′s to near 70 degrees with high temperatures in the upper 80′s to near 90 this week. Humidity rising alongside greater rain chances come mid-week.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

