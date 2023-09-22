PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There’s nothing like home cooking, and that’s exactly what you’ll find at a restaurant on Hwy. 231 in Panama City. However, this home cooking comes from a different world.

“The people say I’m the machine.”

Victoria Pina is always working at Havana Night Restaurant & Bakery.

“They say I live in the restaurant, I don’t live in my house. I go to my house literally only to sleep,” said Pina.

But it’s all good with her. She loves it.

“Oh, I love cooking. I love it. This is my hobby.”

She’s the head chef at Havana Night. Cooking her favorite dishes from her home country of Cuba.

“This food is like if you went to my home. For example, if you go to my home I cook the same food. Because this food is not like a restaurant. Home food.”

One of their best sellers is the Cuban Sandwich with a side of fries. She also serves up food you don’t see every day in Northwest Florida. She fried up whole tilapia, oxtail, lamb, sweet plantains, yuca and more.

They serve up big portions, too. You could even share if you’re willing. But always make sure to leave room for dessert. The bakery offers Tres Leches Cake, bread pudding, merengues and an assortment of cookies and pastries.

It’s amazing food. That’s why Victoria’s at the restaurant most of the day. She calls it quality control.

“I say I want this here, don’t put here. Ok, because I say here because it’s the rules. But I think the people love me because they sometimes say Vicky where are you?” laughed Victoria.

Even though Victoria is hard at work and skips out on sleep. She’s doing a different kind of dreaming.

“My dream was to come here to the U.S. and open the restaurant.”

Putting in the work is worth it for her.

“Sometimes my daughter says, ‘Please mommy stay at home,’ but I say no I’m not getting tired. I like to be here.”

She lives to the beat of her own drum. Living the dream is music to her ears.

“I appreciate when people say very good, I love your food. This is my best tip for me.”

Click here for more on Havana Night Restaurant & Bakery’s menu.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.