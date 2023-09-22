Mexico Beach budget surplus

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mexico Beach had its final budget meeting, and it was a brief one, totaling only seven minutes.

The meeting was highlighted by the millage rate dropping from 6.5 to 5.99.

Mexico Beach is also expected to have a surplus which the mayor said could be used to help their sanitation department.

“We need a garbage truck in the near future,” said Michele Miller, Mexico Beach mayor. “So, I think sanitation will be a big department that we look at. We have a sewage line that goes across Tyndall. Our sewage pipe that goes across Tyndall, it’s going to have to be replaced, so there’s a lot of things that we need to plan for, and I think if we have reserves, we’ll be able to at least start planning for those.

“Those are high ticket items, it might take more than one year to do it, but we’ll be able to plan for them.”

After the meeting, Miller said she would not comment on her lawsuit against the city council or on citizens calling for her resignation.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.