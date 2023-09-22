Path of Grace new thrift store location

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City has a new thrift store with a great reason to shop!

Path of Grace’s new thrift store location has opened its doors at 509 E 23rd Street in Panama City.

At Path of Grace, their mission is to help women achieve sobriety by redirecting their lives in recovery. With the help of thrift store sales, the program works to liberate women’s lives and restore families.

Contributions of gently used furnishings, clothing, artwork, transportation, tools, toys, etc. is vital to enabling the mission, and all donations make the Path of Grace program possible.

The store offers drop off and pick up. Just give them a call at 850-215-2018. For more information on the new location and Path of Grace’s program check out their website here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.