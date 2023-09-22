Thursday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thanks to what is forecast to become Tropical Storm Ophelia moving toward the Carolinas we will see a dry and less humid NE flow as we head into the weekend. That means it will feel much better. For tonight lows will fall into the mid to upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. On Friday it will be sunny and nice with highs in the upper 80s. Winds will be NE at 10 mph. Lows will drop into the low to mid 60s Saturday morning under mostly clear skies. Over the weekend ahead it will be sunny and nice with highs in the upper 80s. The forecast will be nice this weekend with a gradual uptick in the humidity and rain chances next week.

In the tropics PTC 16 (Ophelia) will move into the Carolinas this weekend and produce lots of rain for that area and the NE U.S. A wave off Africa has an 80% chance to develop, but indications are now it will recurve well east of the U.S. Meanwhile Nigel is cruising through the North Atlantic and poses no threat to the U.S.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

