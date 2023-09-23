High School Football Week 5 Highlights and Scores
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
Thursday
Wakulla 45 Mosley 21
Blountstown 16 Taylor 6
Friday
Walton 34 South Walton 31 2/OT
North Bay Haven 28 Cottondale 20
Wewahitchka 12 Bozeman 49
Freeport 19 Vernon 22
Arnold 0 Ft. Walton Beach 56
Port St. Joe 16 Rutherford 14
Bay 21 Chipley 29
Aucilla Chr. 33 Graceville 0
Rocky Bayou 26 Franklin 16
Sneads 13 Miller, GA 14
Choctaw 21 Niceville 42
Lighthouse 0 Destin 42
Off: Crestview, Marianna, Holmes, Liberty
