High School Football Week 5 Highlights and Scores

By Scott Rossman, Braden Maloy, Daniel Nyman and Dekevion Gause
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Thursday

Wakulla 45 Mosley 21

Blountstown 16 Taylor 6

Friday

Walton 34 South Walton 31 2/OT

North Bay Haven 28 Cottondale 20

Wewahitchka 12 Bozeman 49

Freeport 19 Vernon 22

Arnold 0 Ft. Walton Beach 56

Port St. Joe 16 Rutherford 14

Bay 21 Chipley 29

Aucilla Chr. 33 Graceville 0

Rocky Bayou 26 Franklin 16

Sneads 13 Miller, GA 14

Choctaw 21 Niceville 42

Lighthouse 0 Destin 42

Off: Crestview, Marianna, Holmes, Liberty

