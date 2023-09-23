Weekend Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a nice weekend here in NWFL as fall begins at 1:50am CT Saturday morning. Temperatures Saturday AM will be pleasant and mainly in the low 60s inland and mid 60s at the coast. We will see lots of sunshine on Saturday w/highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be North at 5 mph. Lows Sunday AM will not be as cool and mainly be in the mid to upper 60s. Highs on Sunday with sunny skies will reach the upper 80s. The humidity increases next week and rain chances creep back into the forecast by Tuesday/Wednesday of next week.

In the tropics Ophelia will impact the Carolinas, Mid-Atlantic, & NE U.S. this weekend. A wave off of Africa is likely to become Philippe, but is unlikely to get anywhere close to the U.S. Elsewhere, the tropics are quiet.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No foul play is suspected.
Body found identified as missing man
The remains have also been turned over to the Medical Examiner’s Office.
More details on body found near gas station
Student reportedly bit by snake on Breakfast Point practice field
There was a deputy involved shooting Thursday evening after 11 p.m.
Investigation underway of deputy involved shooting in Miramar Beach
floating housing
New floating houses give new meaning to living on the water

Latest News

Expect lots of sunny and dry weather this weekend w/low humidity.
Weekend Forecast
Friday Morning Forecast
Friday Morning Forecast
Friday Morning Forecast
Friday Morning Forecast
Less humid air is on the way to NWFL.
Thursday Evening Forecast