Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a nice weekend here in NWFL as fall begins at 1:50am CT Saturday morning. Temperatures Saturday AM will be pleasant and mainly in the low 60s inland and mid 60s at the coast. We will see lots of sunshine on Saturday w/highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be North at 5 mph. Lows Sunday AM will not be as cool and mainly be in the mid to upper 60s. Highs on Sunday with sunny skies will reach the upper 80s. The humidity increases next week and rain chances creep back into the forecast by Tuesday/Wednesday of next week.

In the tropics Ophelia will impact the Carolinas, Mid-Atlantic, & NE U.S. this weekend. A wave off of Africa is likely to become Philippe, but is unlikely to get anywhere close to the U.S. Elsewhere, the tropics are quiet.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

