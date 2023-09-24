Chipley Tigers Baseball Holds State Title Ring Ceremony Last Friday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Chipley Tigers held their State Title ring ceremony last Friday during the pregame of the Bay vs. Chipley football game.

This past season, the Chipley Tigers were finally able to get over the hump and stake claim to their first 1R state title in the program’s 35 year history!

Before last season, they were 0-3 in state title games, but a 1-0 extra innings win in the semifinal and a 10-1 win Lafayette in the final, both behind stellar pitching performances by Neal Adams and Bryson Howard changed that 0 to a 1 and Coach Compton felt that deserved a big celebration.

“You know, I figured, our guys, when we won it, I said we’re going to do it at a football game when we have a nice crowd. That’s what they deserve, and I wanted to do it in the fall, I didn’t want to wait and do it in the spring. We’ve got guys playing college baseball and to try to have to get them to come back, I want to get this thing done because you know, it’s a new group next year when you start. This is for celebrating this group, and I think a big crowd is what they deserve”, said Compton.

A deserved celebration for a truly special season.

“You know, it was a special group, special season last year to what they overcame, what they accomplished is a credit to them. They worked really, really, really hard and this is just a culmination of that year. That’s what I’m so proud of for them”, said Compton.

