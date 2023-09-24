First-ever Fall Festival takes place at Aaron Bessant Park

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County residents looking for a way to get outside and enjoy fun activities had a great option this weekend.

The first-ever Fall Festival took place at Aaron Bessant Park in Panama City Beach on Saturday.

Locals were encouraged to bring out their families and enjoy a nice day in the sun.

Vendors came from all over the area to offer goods and services to attendees.

There was a farmer’s market, kids’ zone, games, canned food drive and even live music.

Panama City Beach Parks and Recreation wanted to bring more community events to the city, and they decided that Fall Festival was one way to get residents involved.

“This is a free event for [people] to come out and experience all kinds of things,” said PCB Parks and Recreation Special Events Coordinator Kylie Coffey.

This was the first-annual Fall Festival, and organizers say they currently have plans to do it for a least four more years after this.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.