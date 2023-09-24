First-ever Fall Festival takes place at Aaron Bessant Park

By Austin Maida
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County residents looking for a way to get outside and enjoy fun activities had a great option this weekend.

The first-ever Fall Festival took place at Aaron Bessant Park in Panama City Beach on Saturday.

Locals were encouraged to bring out their families and enjoy a nice day in the sun.

Vendors came from all over the area to offer goods and services to attendees.

There was a farmer’s market, kids’ zone, games, canned food drive and even live music.

Panama City Beach Parks and Recreation wanted to bring more community events to the city, and they decided that Fall Festival was one way to get residents involved.

“This is a free event for [people] to come out and experience all kinds of things,” said PCB Parks and Recreation Special Events Coordinator Kylie Coffey.

This was the first-annual Fall Festival, and organizers say they currently have plans to do it for a least four more years after this.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase Micheal used to be heavily involved in the Thunder Beach Rallies held in Panama City...
Former Thunder Beach Rally event organizer turns himself in
There was a deputy involved shooting Thursday evening after 11 p.m.
Investigation underway of deputy involved shooting in Miramar Beach
No foul play is suspected.
Body found identified as missing man
floating housing
New floating houses give new meaning to living on the water
The suspect is still alive and is currently in the hospital at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.
Gunman injures multiple in Walton County, one confirmed dead

Latest News

Florida Highway Patrol troopers report five teenagers were in a car when it crashed, leaving...
One teen killed, four others injured in Washington County crash
The festival included food, games, a farmer's market, live music and more.
First-ever Fall Festival takes place at Aaron Bessant Park
The event honored and remembered victims of drunk driving.
Mothers Against Drunk Driving holds 5K and food truck drive in Panama City
The event raised money for M.A.D.D.'s Northwest Florida Chapter.
Mothers Against Drunk Driving holds 5K and food truck drive in Panama City