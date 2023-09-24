Girls in Aviation Day at Sheltair

By Shaun Breaux
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - From soaring high to the grit of mechanic work, women and other influential members of the aviation industry gathered to educate and inspire the next generation of aviation enthusiasts.

“I think it’s really cool how we get to learn how everything works,” said Ryleigh with Girls Inc.

To prove that girls can do anything boys can do, attendees got the opportunity to explore the variety of different opportunities in the field.

Sue Burress with Coastal Helicopters said, “I met and married a guy that was a mechanic in aviation and a pilot, so I had to become a pilot, and then I ended up working at our business that we established and became a mechanic.

At Sheltair’s annual celebration, attendees could ask questions and hear success stories from working pilots.

Chynna Rosett with Panhandle Aviation said, “I knew I wanted to be a helicopter pilot, and then ended up going to flight school and college. Then moving down here to Panama City Beach about seven years ago to start working at Panhandle Helicopters doing flight tours. Now, I’m the general manager at Panhandle Helicopters, and we just started a flight school.

With easy access to knowledge at the event, these opportunities look sky high.

“If you fix something or you install something in an aircraft you have to go test fly it. So, you get to fly a lot. Being a pilot has so many opportunities that you can do personal or commercial,” said Burress.

One popular question seemed to be when can I start?

“Their main question was how old you have to be to fly? I just told them that I was 15 when I did my first helicopter discovery flight. Any age can get involved. It doesn’t matter how old you are or how young you are. We just really want those kids to get inspired in aviation as early as they can,” said Rosett.

The day ended with plenty of girl power to go around.

