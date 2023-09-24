Grocery store employee helping customer with bags dies after gun discharges

Larry Lawrence was fatally shot in the parking lot of Crump Food Store.
By Fred Gamble, Amia Lewis and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINDEN, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) - Police in Texas are investigating a possible accidental shooting that left a grocery store employee dead in the store’s parking lot.

Officers were dispatched just after 3:30 p.m. Friday to a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of Crump Food Store in Linden, KSLA reports.

Larry Lawrence, a 39-year-old store employee, was in the process of putting groceries in the back seat of a customer’s car, according to witnesses. A dog was inside the car, and Lawrence began to pet it. Police say it was then that a .22 rifle, also in the car’s back seat, discharged and struck Lawrence in the chest.

Witnesses at the store tried to resuscitate Lawrence. Paramedics and police were also immediately called. Upon arrival, EMS personnel took over administering life-saving measures to the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the helipad site.

Linden Police Chief David Dulude said although the incident appears to be accidental at this time, the case is currently under investigation.

“It is unclear of the means of the discharge at this time,” he said.

Police offer their condolences to Lawrence’s family.

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase Micheal used to be heavily involved in the Thunder Beach Rallies held in Panama City...
Former Thunder Beach Rally event organizer turns himself in
There was a deputy involved shooting Thursday evening after 11 p.m.
Investigation underway of deputy involved shooting in Miramar Beach
No foul play is suspected.
Body found identified as missing man
floating housing
New floating houses give new meaning to living on the water
The suspect is still alive and is currently in the hospital at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.
Gunman injures multiple in Walton County, one confirmed dead

Latest News

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 28 consecutive drawings.
Powerball jackpot reaches $785 million after no one wins Saturday
Florida Highway Patrol troopers report five teenagers were in a car when it crashed, leaving...
One teen killed, four others injured in Washington County crash
Organizers plan to keep make the event an annual occurrence moving forward.
First-ever Fall Festival takes place at Aaron Bessant Park
The festival included food, games, a farmer's market, live music and more.
First-ever Fall Festival takes place at Aaron Bessant Park