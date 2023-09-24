Mothers Against Drunk Driving holds 5K and food truck drive in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One national organization came to Bay County on Saturday to get the word out about the importance of driving sober.

“Drunk driving is a choice that once it’s made, it affects everyone,” said M.A.D.D national president Tess Rowland.

Rowland and her team were in town on Saturday for “Walk Like M.A.D.D.”

The event was a 5K walk that took place at Gulf Coast State College.

It was an opportunity for people to come together and remember the lives that were needlessly lost as a result of people choosing to drive drunk.

“We had an awesome turnout for our 5K, just under one hundred runners. All of the funds that were raised from the 5K actually stay in the panhandle to help us achieve our mission of no more victims in this area,” said Rowland.

At the end of the 5K, walkers received a medal and a donut.

There were also food trucks on site at the finish line.

All of the trucks pledged ten percent of their profits on the day to M.A.D.D.’s Northwest Florida Chapter.

