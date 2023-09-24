One teen killed, four others injured in Washington County crash

Florida Highway Patrol troopers report five teenagers were in a car when it crashed, leaving...
Florida Highway Patrol troopers report five teenagers were in a car when it crashed, leaving one dead, Saturday evening.(WTOC)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers report five teenagers were in a car when it crashed, leaving one dead, Saturday evening.

Troopers said around 8:00 p.m., the group was in an SUV traveling east on Collins Road in Washington County, west of Buddy Road. They reported the car ran off the road towards the south shoulder.

Authorities said the driver overcorrected the car, causing it to swerve to the left. They said the driver lost control of the car, and it ran off the road toward the north shoulder. Troopers then said the car flipped over and landed on its roof while still spinning.

Troopers reported the driver, a 17-year-old from Panama City, was thrown out of the car while it was flipping over and killed in the crash.

They said the passengers in the car, all reportedly from Chipley were injured. Authorities reported two of the passengers, a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old, both suffered serious injuries and the final passenger, a 15-year-old, suffered critical injuries.

Troopers said the family of the driver has been notified.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase Micheal used to be heavily involved in the Thunder Beach Rallies held in Panama City...
Former Thunder Beach Rally event organizer turns himself in
There was a deputy involved shooting Thursday evening after 11 p.m.
Investigation underway of deputy involved shooting in Miramar Beach
No foul play is suspected.
Body found identified as missing man
floating housing
New floating houses give new meaning to living on the water
The suspect is still alive and is currently in the hospital at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.
Gunman injures multiple in Walton County, one confirmed dead

Latest News

Organizers plan to keep make the event an annual occurrence moving forward.
First-ever Fall Festival takes place at Aaron Bessant Park
The festival included food, games, a farmer's market, live music and more.
First-ever Fall Festival takes place at Aaron Bessant Park
The event honored and remembered victims of drunk driving.
Mothers Against Drunk Driving holds 5K and food truck drive in Panama City
The event raised money for M.A.D.D.'s Northwest Florida Chapter.
Mothers Against Drunk Driving holds 5K and food truck drive in Panama City