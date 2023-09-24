Rising Leaders Academy Adding 8 Athletic Teams

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Rising Leaders Academy Adding 8 new FHSAA Athletic Teams! When speaking with The Rising Leaders Academy’s athletic director Kevin Jacobs, he said it was a really easy decision to broaden the schools athletic reach.

The academy only had about 300 kids but Jacobs says every single one of them have been walking down the hallway with a smile on their face, since the decision to join, because they can’t contain their excitement about their upcoming practices or matches.

“We have golf, cross country. In the fall, we’re going to play, well we’re going to lift weights with the boys, I think it is. In the winter, we’re going to play boys and girls soccer. Then in the spring, we’re going to go beach volleyball, track boys and girls, tennis boys and girls. So, athletics for us is a way of extending our family group. Like I said, when you walk down the hallway, it’s like, “hey we’re going to run today, this is where we’re going”, or “we’re going to go play at this golf course”, or “this is what we’re doing at golf practice today”, and they smile just like you’re smiling at me right now, that’s exactly what they do. So, we’re excited, I’m excited. We love it, we’ll do it and we’ll see out it goes and we want it to build”, Jacobs said.

