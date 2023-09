PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The fair-weather conditions are set to continue into Sunday and Monday. Skies will remain mostly sunny with high temperatures near 90 degrees. Rain chances return overnight Monday into Tuesday as a stalled front creeps into the panhandle bringing increased cloud and rain coverage. The chance of rain is 50%.

