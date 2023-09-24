Sunday Evening Forecast

We have one more mostly sunny and warm day with high temperatures in the low 90′s ahead before rain chances increase on Tuesday with a 70% chance of rain.
By Megan Kennedy
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We have one more mostly sunny and warm day with high temperatures in the low 90′s ahead before rain chances increase on Tuesday with a 70% chance of rain due to a front approaching NWFL. High temperatures decrease into the low to mid 80′s with the increase of rain mid-week. The atmosphere begins to settle down by the end of the week and high temperatures increase to the upper 80′s.

