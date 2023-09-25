Bay County Citizens’ Academy back in action after 5-year hiatus

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Students are grabbing their pencils and paper for a unique learning opportunity.

This year’s Bay County Citizens’ Academy hit the ground running Monday morning at Gulf Coast State College in Panama City. It was last held in 2018.

The academy shows students how local government works. Some activities include taking a tour of different county facilities and learning how the county’s money is spent.

Commissioners said it’s a great way for the public to understand how the county operates.

“A lot of the things we deal with is misinformation,” Bay County Commissioner Tommy Hamm said. “People think one thing and have their own conception, or they live in the city and they think it’s the county or vice-versa. So, this will hopefully let people understand how the county works.”

25 people registered for the academy. Classes run through Nov. 6. Another course will be offered next spring.

