Bay County Code Enforcement breaks down used mobile home ordinance

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some mobile home property owners in unincorporated Bay County may be in for a rude awakening.

County Commissioners passed a used mobile home placement ordinance last Tuesday.

“When bringing in a mobile home that’s used and 10 years or older, they are going to require a pre-inspection before they’re set in place and permits are issued to the mobile homes,” Scot Thorpe, a Building Inspector with Bay County Code Enforcement, said.

Thorpe said dilapidated mobile homes coming into the county have only gotten worse since Hurricane Michael. Code enforcement said some people bring them on weekends or at night to avoid getting inspections. However, initial fines can start at $1,000.

“Since the hurricane, it’s really gone downhill,” he said. “A lot of mobile homes have been moved here from other counties that are damaged, and they’re trying to bring them in here to set them up because they’re getting them cheaper.”

The ordinance also requires mobile homes to be removed if they require at least $15,000 or more in repairs.

“If there’s a lack of maintenance and a lack of repairs, the mobile home will deteriorate,” Thorpe said. “When they deteriorate, they deteriorate very quickly, especially water leaks.”

County officials said these older mobile homes can sometimes be a hazard.

“Of course, when looking at most of these mobile homes and the condition they’re in, [there’s] wind-born damage,” Thorpe said. “It’s a safety issue for people entering the mobile home.”

The ordinance is something officials say will improve the quality of life for the community at large.

Code enforcement encourages people to contact ReHouse Bay if they can’t afford the repairs. Its number is (850) 215-2479.

