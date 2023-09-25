Bay County Code Enforcement breaks down used mobile home ordinance

Some mobile home residents and property owners in unincorporated Bay County may be in for a rude awakening.
By Victoria Scott
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some mobile home property owners in unincorporated Bay County may be in for a rude awakening.

County Commissioners passed a used mobile home placement ordinance last Tuesday.

“When bringing in a mobile home that’s used and 10 years or older, they are going to require a pre-inspection before they’re set in place and permits are issued to the mobile homes,” Scot Thorpe, a Building Inspector with Bay County Code Enforcement, said.

Thorpe said dilapidated mobile homes coming into the county have only gotten worse since Hurricane Michael. Code enforcement said some people bring them on weekends or at night to avoid getting inspections. However, initial fines can start at $1,000.

“Since the hurricane, it’s really gone downhill,” he said. “A lot of mobile homes have been moved here from other counties that are damaged, and they’re trying to bring them in here to set them up because they’re getting them cheaper.”

The ordinance also requires mobile homes to be removed if they require at least $15,000 or more in repairs.

“If there’s a lack of maintenance and a lack of repairs, the mobile home will deteriorate,” Thorpe said. “When they deteriorate, they deteriorate very quickly, especially water leaks.”

County officials said these older mobile homes can sometimes be a hazard.

“Of course, when looking at most of these mobile homes and the condition they’re in, [there’s] wind-born damage,” Thorpe said. “It’s a safety issue for people entering the mobile home.”

The ordinance is something officials say will improve the quality of life for the community at large.

Code enforcement encourages people to contact ReHouse Bay if they can’t afford the repairs. Its number is (850) 215-2479.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Highway Patrol troopers report five teenagers were in a car when it crashed, leaving...
One teen killed, four others injured in Washington County crash
Chase Micheal used to be heavily involved in the Thunder Beach Rallies held in Panama City...
Former Thunder Beach Rally event organizer turns himself in
Investigators are currently working to notify the next of kin.
Body found in creek in Calhoun County
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home
floating housing
New floating houses give new meaning to living on the water

Latest News

The Bay County Citizens' Academy is back in full swing.
Bay County Citizens’ Academy back in action after 5-year hiatus
Miramar Beach communities are still in shock after a deputy-involved shooting last week,...
Walton violence FOLO
Some mobile home residents and property owners in unincorporated Bay County may be in for a...
Mobile home ordinance
Students are grabbing their pencils and paper for a unique learning opportunity.
Bay County citizens' academy