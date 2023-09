CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A body has been found in Calhoun County. Officials say it was found around 3:15 Sun. Sept. 24 in a creek near Camphead Rd.

We’re told the body is that of a female. Information is limited, but WJHG is working to learn more. Stay with WJHG for the latest on this developing story.

