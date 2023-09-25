The Holiest Day of The Jewish Faith... Yom Kippur Start Tonight

By Dekevion Gause
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many of us enjoy a beautiful sunset. Especially on the beach. But when the sun sets tonight it will rise for the holiest day in the jewish community.

Yesterday’s at sun down marked the beginning of Yom Kippur. On this holiday people of the jewish faith pray, fast, and seek forgiveness from God. We spoke with those within the Temple of B’nai Israel in Panama City about what this holiday means for the Jewish Community.

“So it’s a day of atonement.” said Ben Hazelkorn, The President of The Board for The Temple of B’Nai Israel. “A day to repent all of your sins and think about what you’ve done wrong. Think about what you can do better. Try to be a better person. Be it with your faith, be it with how you treat your family. be it with how your treating your community.”

Temple members say the Jewish faith is centered around morals and values.

“The Jewish faith is about just trying to be a good person. The idea is to do what you can to be a good member of society and be a good person. To understand your short comings and try to be a better person. And that’s a lot of what the idea is when your going back and looking at what you’ve done wrong for the year and what you can do better the next year.”

Yom Kippur is a 25-hour holiday that starts at sun down and isn’t over until sun down the next day. It is 10 days after Rosh Hasanah, which is the Jewish New Year.

For more information visit regarding the Jewish faith here in Panama City, visit www.bnaiisraelpc.org

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Highway Patrol troopers report five teenagers were in a car when it crashed, leaving...
One teen killed, four others injured in Washington County crash
Chase Micheal used to be heavily involved in the Thunder Beach Rallies held in Panama City...
Former Thunder Beach Rally event organizer turns himself in
A body was discovered Sun. Sept. 24 in a creek in Calhoun County, Fla.
Body Found in Creek in Calhoun County
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home
floating housing
New floating houses give new meaning to living on the water

Latest News

Yom Kippur Panama City
Monday Coffee Chat: September Chapter Chat
Don't miss this interesting presentation.
Historical presentation on 147-year-old schooner - clipped version
We have one more day of mostly sunny conditions today with high temperatures in the low 90′s...
Monday Morning Forecast