The Holiest Day of The Jewish Faith... Yom Kippur Start Tonight

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many of us enjoy a beautiful sunset. Especially on the beach. But when the sun sets tonight it will rise for the holiest day in the jewish community.

Yesterday’s at sun down marked the beginning of Yom Kippur. On this holiday people of the jewish faith pray, fast, and seek forgiveness from God. We spoke with those within the Temple of B’nai Israel in Panama City about what this holiday means for the Jewish Community.

“So it’s a day of atonement.” said Ben Hazelkorn, The President of The Board for The Temple of B’Nai Israel. “A day to repent all of your sins and think about what you’ve done wrong. Think about what you can do better. Try to be a better person. Be it with your faith, be it with how you treat your family. be it with how your treating your community.”

Temple members say the Jewish faith is centered around morals and values.

“The Jewish faith is about just trying to be a good person. The idea is to do what you can to be a good member of society and be a good person. To understand your short comings and try to be a better person. And that’s a lot of what the idea is when your going back and looking at what you’ve done wrong for the year and what you can do better the next year.”

Yom Kippur is a 25-hour holiday that starts at sun down and isn’t over until sun down the next day. It is 10 days after Rosh Hasanah, which is the Jewish New Year.

For more information visit regarding the Jewish faith here in Panama City, visit www.bnaiisraelpc.org

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.