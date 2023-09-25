Man converts World War II-era plane into Airbnb

This WWII-era plane was turned into an Airbnb.
By Dale Ryman and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEMPSTER, Wis. (WSAW/Gray News) - “Neat” is one word Joe Draeger used a lot when talking about his Airbnb near Antigo, Wisconsin.

“I knew it was going to be neat, but I didn’t know it was going to be that big or look the way it does where it’s hung up in the trees to make it look like a plane either landed or crashed,” Draeger said.

About 19 months ago, Draeger had an idea.

“When I was searching on Airbnb here a few years back, I saw one in Venezuela, and it had more of a short modified version, just like a cockpit and a small part of the fuselage and a short section of the wing. I thought it’d be neat if you’re going to do that to do the whole thing,” Draeger described.

With his contractor Gary Fleischman on board, Draeger got to work.

“It didn’t seem that outlandish at the time,” Fleischman said.

Thinking he’d head out to the Air Force boneyard in Arizona, Draeger was turned toward Oshkosh.

“The Basler Turbo Conversion Company, so I went down there and talked to them,” Draeger said. “And sure enough, they had one that they said they had taken so many parts off of it, it was going to be scrap or unusable for them and he sold it to me.”

In October 2022, the 1941 DC-3 World War II-era plane was hauled to his shop in Antigo to remodel it inside and out.

“It’s so short you obviously don’t have a lot of headroom,” Draeger said.

Draeger paid $10,000 for the plane, which he thought was a bargain.

“I wasn’t sure how it was all going to lay out. Obviously, you’ve got a 60-by-8-foot tube and you have to make it into a living quarters,” Draeger said.

He has put another $50,000 into it to get it where it is now.

“We had to empty out the whole fuselage and then put it all back together and make it livable,” Fleischman said. “You know, to where you know people are comfortable in it.”

There is a forest view one way and High Lake on the other.

When the rebuild was finished, Draeger moved the plane to a piece of property in Kempster, Wisconsin, approximately 10 miles north of Antigo.

“That’s the biggest thing that interested me was the actual history of the plane,” Fleischman added. “Bring it back so it still had some of that authenticity to it.”

They then put it on stilts to give it an airborne sensation.

“Had a crane pick it up and then set it over the trees and onto the cradle we engineered, created,” Draeger recalled.

To top it off, Draeger and Fleishman recreated propellers out of big ceiling fans with giant blades hooked up to a converted motor.

“They’re motion detected, so when you walk up on them, the lights come on and the blades start to spin,” Draeger described.

When the sun sets, more fun begins.

“At night, it’s all lit up,” Draeger said. “The wings are lit. The tail is lit. The motors are lit. It looks a little more unique at night when it’s lit.”

For the Antigo businessman, the job met and flew past his own expectations.

The plane is open for business.

Draeger said the state did inspect it in the listing, so no safety questions were left up in the air. He also has two other rental properties, including a giant tree house.

Copyright 2023 WSAW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Highway Patrol troopers report five teenagers were in a car when it crashed, leaving...
One teen killed, four others injured in Washington County crash
Chase Micheal used to be heavily involved in the Thunder Beach Rallies held in Panama City...
Former Thunder Beach Rally event organizer turns himself in
Investigators are currently working to notify the next of kin.
Body found in creek in Calhoun County
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home
floating housing
New floating houses give new meaning to living on the water

Latest News

In this photo provided by the New York City Police Department, narcotics, including fentanyl,...
Third person charged in suspected fentanyl poisoning death of 1-year-old at New York City day care
On Sunday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) deputies were dispatched to a...
3 South Carolina teens killed in weekend shooting identified; 17-year-old suspects arrested, officials say
A 7-year-old in Minnesota has been reading to a community of senior living residents.
CUTE: First-grader reads to residents of senior living center
FILE - David McCallum, star of the NBC-TV series "The Invisible Man," is shown during an...
David McCallum, star of hit TV series ‘The Man From U.N.C.L.E.’ and ‘NCIS,’ dies at 90