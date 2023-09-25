Monday Morning Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We have one more day of mostly sunny conditions today with high temperatures in the low 90′s across the panhandle. Rain chances return overnight on Monday and throughout the day on Tuesday allowing for high temperatures in the low to mid 80 through mid-week. Conditions start to calm down by the end of the week and with this, high temperatures rise into the upper 80′s.

