Monday Morning Forecast

We have one more day of mostly sunny conditions today with high temperatures in the low 90′s across the panhandle. Rain chances return Tuesday.
By Megan Kennedy
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We have one more day of mostly sunny conditions today with high temperatures in the low 90′s across the panhandle. Rain chances return overnight on Monday and throughout the day on Tuesday allowing for high temperatures in the low to mid 80 through mid-week. Conditions start to calm down by the end of the week and with this, high temperatures rise into the upper 80′s.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Highway Patrol troopers report five teenagers were in a car when it crashed, leaving...
One teen killed, four others injured in Washington County crash
Chase Micheal used to be heavily involved in the Thunder Beach Rallies held in Panama City...
Former Thunder Beach Rally event organizer turns himself in
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home
floating housing
New floating houses give new meaning to living on the water
Organizers plan to keep make the event an annual occurrence moving forward.
First-ever Fall Festival takes place at Aaron Bessant Park

Latest News

We have one more day of mostly sunny conditions today with high temperatures in the low 90′s...
Monday Morning Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast
The fair-weather conditions are set to continue into Sunday and Monday. Skies will remain...
Saturday Evening Forecast