North Bay Haven prepares for Thursday game with Bay coming off significant comeback win at Cottondale

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Area high school football teams are working into week six of the season. For Bay and North Bay Haven, that means a shorter than usual work week, as their game this week happens on Thursday night at Tommy Oliver. Let’s focus on the Buc’s for now, coach Matt Knauss, in his first year guiding that program, has his team at three and two coming off the 28-20 win at Cottondale three nights ago. The Hornets, in orange here, taking a 20-7 lead late in the first half of that one. The Buc’s though held on a Cottondale drive that would have made it a three-score deficit. And then scored on the final play of the first half. That led to the Buc’s scoring 14 unanswered in the second half to win the game by 8, and a feeling a corner has been turned by this team, says coach Knauss.

“Whenever you take over a program and you’re fixing the culture, that’s the hardest thing to change.” the coach told me during a Zoom call Monday morning. “And it takes the longest. I felt me took a big step in doing that Friday night. That’s the kind of stuff that you know in the past, I North Bay Haven’s has had an issue fighting in those games and continuing to execute. I felt we took a big step Friday night, I truly do. You know there wasn’t a player on the field that stopped fighting, there wasn’t a player on the field that stopped trying their best to execute everything we asked. So it was a big step.”

As for playing on Thursday and dealing with the shorter work week, well that’s just one of the time problems for coach Knauss this week.

“You know it’s our homecoming week as well. And to add insult to injury my wife and I just had a third child yesterday at 2:35. So I haven’t really gotten much sleep this weekend. Let alone some game planning. But yeah, so we are going to be shorthanded, but you know excuses don’t get you wins. So we’ve got to go out and do it.”

A baby girl by the way, so congrats to Coach Knauss and his wife. Coach Jeremy Brown and his Tornadoes meanwhile prepare for Thursday in the wake of a tough 8 point road loss at Chipley Friday. That leaving Bay 2-3 on the season. That game Thursday at Chapman Field set for 7.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.