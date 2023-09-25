Sworn statement released on Mexico Beach lawsuit

This comes in response to the accusation that the city council is in violation of the city charter for not releasing financial records to her.(WJHG)
Sep. 25, 2023
MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Attorneys sent out a sworn statement on Monday regarding the lawsuit involving Mexico Beach Mayor Michele Miller and the Mexico Beach City Council.

This comes after the accusation that the city council is in violation of the city charter for not releasing financial records to her.

The full document can be found below.

