Volunteers In Gulf County participate in National Public Lands Day

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many people were out on the in Gulf County Sunday, cleaning up trash and protecting our land and water from pollution.

September 24th is National Public Lands Day. It’s meant to encourage volunteers to roll up their sleeves and help restore and preserve the nature around us.

Almost two dozen volunteers showed up to pick up trash from the water and sand at T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park in Port St Joe.

“It just felt like a good thing to do a good thing to do with my time get a little good karma in and enjoy the beautiful day,” said Vicki Roundtree, a volunteer.

She says she picked up a lot of trash harmful to the environment such as vape containers, plastic caps and bags. She says she wants people to be mindful when visiting the beach.

“This beach is beautiful it’s a beautiful day at the beach, and we want to keep it pristine as possible,” said Roundtree. “We have a lot of nesting birds, turtles and things and of course the sea life we pick up a lot of plastic and things that are harmful, saw a manatee this morning, we want we want to keep things as beautiful and natural as we can.”

If you missed this beach clean up, there will be another one in February.

