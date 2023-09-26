2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s

By Allison Baker
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -There is still time to sign up for the 2023 Emerald Coast Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The walk will take place on October 15th at the Florida State University-Panama City campus.

Registration on-site will start at 2 p.m., a ceremony will begin at 3 p.m., and the walk will follow.

The Alzheimer’s Association says they are still in need of volunteers for the event.

If you would like to volunteer or register to participate in the walk click here for more information.

