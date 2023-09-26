PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Who doesn’t need a little conch in their lives?

The 2nd Annual Conch Shell Festival kicks off September 23rd at Little Village.

The festival features the Cap’n Scuba Memorial Conch Shell Blowing Contest and The Queen of Conch.

The Conch Shell Blowing Contest is for all ages with trophies for the winners!

Live music will be from our local favs at 12:00 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.