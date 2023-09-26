2nd Annual Conch Shell Festival

By Shaun Breaux
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Who doesn’t need a little conch in their lives?

The 2nd Annual Conch Shell Festival kicks off September 23rd at Little Village.

The festival features the Cap’n Scuba Memorial Conch Shell Blowing Contest and The Queen of Conch.

The Conch Shell Blowing Contest is for all ages with trophies for the winners!

Live music will be from our local favs at 12:00 p.m. to 3 p.m.

