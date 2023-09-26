Arnold’s Kunicki may appear small in stature, but man does he play “big”

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -In the game of football, a player’s physical traits are often the most focused on characteristic when evaluating. And for a receiver, height may be king; but for Arnold’s 5′3″ Robert Kunicki, it’s just a number.

”Obviously, it’s harder. I’d rather be 6′4″ or something like that but I don’t really let that define me. I just go out there and play and don’t really care about the height.” says the Arnold receiver.

“He makes his mind up and gets it done.” adds Arnold head football coach Shawn Campbell. “At our level, I’m looking for the best 11 I got and he’s one of them, if not the best we got going on right now. " And what does Robert think it is that helps to make up for the lack of size? “Definitely my agility, I can move direction to direction a lot faster, I’m lower to the ground. That definitely helps making my cuts and stuff like that.”

Now, according to GoBigRecruiting.com, the average height of a high school receiver across the country is 6 foot. That’s about 11 footballs... Robert is only about 8, but he plays like he’s 12. “He’s been vaporized 3 or 4 times since I’ve been here and he keeps bouncing up.” says coach Campbell. “He’s a tough kid, he really is, for his size, he’s a very physical kid. He doesn’t mind contact, he doesn’t shy away from it.”

“Adrenaline, not over thinking it. If I get hit or something, I just get right back up, no point in staying down.” Robert explains. But why is he so tough? What makes him so resilient? How does he keep beating the genetic odds and excelling even when the general consensus says he shouldn’t?

“You can’t tell him no.” says the coach. “You tell him no, he works harder. He’s one of those guys, he’ll just find a way to get it done. The worst thing you can tell him is, “hey you can’t do that Robert”, because then all of the sudden, you turn around and you go “hey, who is that”, oh, he’s doing it again, he’s doing it again. So, I think his determination is what defines him as a great person and player in this game.”

“My coaches, they trust me, regardless of my height and everything.” says Kunicki. “They know what I can do, I just appreciate them for trusting me. I obviously want to thank God for that opportunity and everything.” And it’s the opportunity and love for the game that keeps Robert trucking on. And to say high school ball is as far as he can go, would be selling him short, he says. “I just have a passion for the sport, just the lessons and everything it teaches you and of course the athletic attributes it adds to, physicality, staying in shape, and like I said, life lessons. I don’t want it to end, so I’m going to take it as far as I can.”

Arnold is 0-4 so far this season. The team has a bye this week and will be back on the field October 6th against Rutherford.

