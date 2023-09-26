Bozeman’s Chance Jenkins earns the Manuel and Thompson Player of the Week honor in week 5

By Scott Rossman
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Let’s show you this week’s Manuel and Thompson Player of the Week, Bozeman’s version of the Swiss Army knife, Chance Jenkins. He’s number 12 in the video here, what a night he had Friday on the home field against Wewahitchka. As a receiver, Chance racked up one touchdown. As a runner, ten carries for 158 yards and another three touchdowns. On defense he made two solo tackles and had another assisted tackle. And just for good measure he hit a 20 yard field goal and knocked through four extra points as Bozeman’s kicker! All that part of the team’s 49-12 win, helping the Bucks get to four and oh for the first time in program history. Chance Jenkins, a well earned week five Player of the Week!

