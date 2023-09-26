Central Panhandle Fair returns to Bay County with new safety guidelines

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Central Panhandle Fair returns to Bay County next week, and organizers want to make sure that everyone is aware of new safety guidelines.

The fair is taking place from October 3-7 at the Bay County Fairgrounds in Panama City.

It’s the first time the fairgrounds have hosted the event since Hurricane Michael five years ago.

There will be a car show, arts and crafts, live animals, activities and much more.

“We’re going to have a lot of events going on here. Rides, Ferris wheels, other rides, we’ll have cotton candy, of course, the police officers, all sorts of food will be here, the vendors will be here, and a lot of rides for the children also,” said Tony Vincent, General Manager of the fair.

Officials want attendees to know that there will be some changes when it comes to getting into the fair.

There will be no weapons of any kind allowed at the fairgrounds.

Officials say there will be metal detectors at the front gates.

Anyone wishing to enter must pass through the security check in order to gain admission.

“Don’t bring a knife, and don’t bring a gun, and use common sense. Everything will go well, shouldn’t be a difficulty or a problem,” said Jim Hixson, President of the Central Panhandle Fair Board of Directors.

Increased safety measures are important for the well-being of everyone in attendance.

Officials want to remind everyone to be on their best behavior so that events like the fair can continue to take place.

For more information about the fair, including a calendar of events, visit here.

