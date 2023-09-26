Coffee Chat: September Chapter Chat, a recap of the weekend

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On NewsChannel 7 Today on Mon. Sept. 25, morning co-anchors Jessica Foster and Mel Zosh discussed this month’s Chapter Chat. It will be held Tues. Sept. 26 at 2 p.m. at the Panama City Beach Library. They will be discussing the book ‘Tom Lake’ by Ann Patchett and revealing October’s book.

Chapter Chat is open to anyone in the community who wishes to attend.

Mel and Jess also discussed what they did over the weekend. Mel visited Big Kahuna’s Water and Adventure Park in Destin for their last weekend of the season and Jess decorated her home for the fall. Tune in Monday mornings on NewsChannel 7 Today for new coffee chats and discussions.

