Culver’s is bringing back the CurderBurger in October

The CurderBurger is a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a large, disc-shaped Wisconsin cheese curd.
The CurderBurger is a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a large, disc-shaped Wisconsin cheese curd.(Culver's)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A fan-favorite is coming back at Culver’s for a limited time next month.

The restaurant chain announced the CurderBurger will return Oct. 2 through Oct. 31, or while supplies last.

The CurderBurger is a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a large, disc-shaped Wisconsin cheese curd.

Culver’s said the burger initially started as an April Fool’s joke on social media but became a menu reality on Oct. 15, 2021 – for one day only. The new creation went over so well that the chain has brought back the item for a limited time every fall.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are currently working to notify the next of kin.
Body found in creek, investigators determine as homicide
With the help of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the male alligator –...
GRAPHIC: Florida officials identify woman whose body was found in alligator’s mouth
Chase Micheal used to be heavily involved in the Thunder Beach Rallies held in Panama City...
Former Thunder Beach Rally event organizer turns himself in
Florida Highway Patrol troopers report five teenagers were in a car when it crashed, leaving...
One teen killed, four others injured in Washington County crash
Buchanan (left) reportedly brought Turner (right) without telling the victim.
Robbery in Bay County park, two arrested

Latest News

FILE - Demonstrators walk with signs during a rally outside the Paramount Pictures Studio in...
Striking Hollywood actors vote to authorize new walkout against video game makers
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at the Presidio Tunnel Tops before the signing of a new...
California governor signs law raising taxes on guns and ammunition to pay for school safety
FILE - A Target store is seen June 29, 2016, in Hialeah, Fla. Target announced, Tuesday, Sept....
Target to close 9 stores including 3 in San Francisco, citing theft that threatens workers, shoppers
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves the chamber at the Capitol in...
Congress is moving into crisis mode as Senate unveils bipartisan bill to avoid a government shutdown
President Joe Biden joins striking United Auto Workers on the picket line, in Van Buren...
Biden tells striking auto workers to ‘stick with it’ in a historic visit to Michigan picket line