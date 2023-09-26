Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Okaloosa County

Authorities say the shooting was domestic violence-related.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that took place Monday night.

The sheriff’s office reports the incident took place at a home in the Baker area before 7:00 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities say more information will be released later.

Officials say there are no outstanding suspects or dangers to the public.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Investigators are currently working to notify the next of kin.
