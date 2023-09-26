Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that took place Monday night.

Authorities say the shooting was domestic violence-related.

The sheriff’s office reports the incident took place at a home in the Baker area before 7:00 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities say more information will be released later.

Officials say there are no outstanding suspects or dangers to the public.

