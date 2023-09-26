Fall Fling Juried Arts and Crafts Show and Sale happening this weekend

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Women’s Civic Club of Panama City Beach is putting on its Fall Fling Juried Arts and Crafts Show and Sale this weekend. It’s set for Sat. Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

It will be held at the Frank Brown Park Recreation Center, located at 16200 Panama City Beach Parkway in Panama City Beach.

The cafe will be open during the show. To enter, it’s a $1 donation fee for adults.

There will be 39 vendors. To learn more, go here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.