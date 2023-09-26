Missing juvenile from Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Authorities are on the lookout for a missing teen in Panama City.

Panama City Police say 16-year-old David Jay Alexander was last seen on Saturday around 12th Court in Panama City.

He was reportedly wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes. He’s approximately 5′ 5″ and weighs 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 850-872-3100.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.