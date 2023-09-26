Monday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a milder night tonight in NWFL as moisture streams in from the south and east. Lows tonight will be in the upper 60s inland and low 70s at the coast. Rain chances will increase overnight near the coast as well. On Tuesday it will be an unsettled day with highs in the mid 80s. Rain chances will be 60-70%. Some of the rain could be very heavy especially near the Forgotten Coast. The rain chances will remain elevated in Wednesday. After that rainfall will become less likely as we head into the weekend.

In the tropics things are pretty quiet as far as Florida threats are concerned. Philippe will eventually recurve well before reaching the U.S. Behind that there is another area of interest but it likely does not pose a threat either.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

