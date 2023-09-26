OCSO investigating fatal shooting

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that took place Monday night.

Authorities say the shooting was domestic violence-related.

The sheriff’s office reports the incident took place at a home in the Baker area before 7:00 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities say more information will be released later.

Officials say there are no outstanding suspects or dangers to the public.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are currently working to notify the next of kin.
Body found in creek, investigators determine as homicide
With the help of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the male alligator –...
GRAPHIC: Florida officials identify woman whose body was found in alligator’s mouth
Chase Micheal used to be heavily involved in the Thunder Beach Rallies held in Panama City...
Former Thunder Beach Rally event organizer turns himself in
Florida Highway Patrol troopers report five teenagers were in a car when it crashed, leaving...
One teen killed, four others injured in Washington County crash
A group of friends in Utah has been giving out $1,000 tips at deserving restaurants. At one...
Surprise $10,000 tip leaves waiter, restaurant staff in tears

Latest News

A red kettle with a bell
The Salvation Army discusses upcoming holiday campaigns
The event is set for Sat. Sept. 30 at Frank Brown Park.
Fall Fling Juried Arts and Crafts Show and Sale happening this weekend
He was reportedly wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.
Missing juvenile from Panama City
Tony Viejo spoke to NewsChannel 7's Jessica Foster and Mel Zosh about a semi-annual fundraiser...
Raising money for local charities