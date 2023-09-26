Raising money for local charities

Tony Viejo spoke to NewsChannel 7's Jessica Foster and Mel Zosh about a semi-annual fundraiser in the PCB area.(WJHG)
By Mel Zosh
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Pythagoras Lodge 358 Free and Accepted Masons (FAAM) in Panama City Beach is holding its semi-annual fundraiser for local youth charities. They are selling Boston butts whole or pulled for $35.

The food will be available for pickup Sat. Sept. 30th from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

If you’re interested in purchasing a Boston butt whole or pulled, call Tony Viejo at 850-258-9381.

