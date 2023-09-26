Six arrested in storage unit burglaries

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has arrested six individuals after an investigation into storage unit burglaries led them to a home in Panama City.

Law enforcement said in August, two burglaries of storage units were reported in the Star Avenue and Highway 231 area. Several individuals were arrested but the investigation continued.

Investigators say they established a house on 22nd Street in Panama City as a location of the stolen property.

A search warrant was obtained and served on the residence of Jerry Allen Stephenson.

Authorities report about $15,000 in stolen property was recovered at this residence. Another search warrant was written for illegal narcotics and, after it was executed, a total of six local individuals were arrested at the residence.

Those individuals include:

Jerry Allen Stephenson, age 64, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, not more than 20 grams, keeping a public nuisance structure for drug activity, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ashley Nicole Knowles, age 35, on charges of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Darcy Rae Baber, age 54, on charges of possession of a controlled substance (X2) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Smeltzer, age 38, on charges of burglary of an unoccupied structure and possession of a controlled substance.

Alicia Marie Ducker, age 28, on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation.

Michael Edwards Nelson, Jr., age 47, on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

BCSO said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests could be made.

