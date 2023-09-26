Walton County decreases millage rate

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County residents can expect lower millage rates for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

Monday, commissioners approved the final millage rate and county budget.

The millage rate, which county officials said had not been decreased in 10 years, will go from 3.63 to 3.6.

During the public hearing Monday, multiple residents took to the stand to explain how they felt out of the loop during the budget adjustment process. As a result, commissioners vowed to do more events and appearances in their districts to speak with residents about what is going on behind the scenes and what the commission’s actions mean for residents.

The approved budget and millage rate will now be sent to the state.

