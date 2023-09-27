Chipley Volleyball Start Jadeyn Popp is this Week’s Student Athlete of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Complete these sentences: “Snap, Crackle and ______”, “If you poke a balloon, it will ______”, “The senior leader of this year’s high-powered Chipley volleyball offense is Jadeyn...”

“Popp, she is a player that’s going to do big things at the next level, I knew it from the first day I met her. I’m excited to have her and she’s a true leader, true captain on the floor.” says Chipley volleyball coach Wayne Risinger.

“I just, I love the sport as itself.” says senior Jadeyn Popp. “I love the people, I love everybody, everybody’s energy,” Jadeyn Popp said. “I just love everybody does a particular job, everybody does a particular event. It just makes me really happy.”

As a senior, Jadeyn’s taken on a leadership role, making sure everyone is doing their particular jobs, and their particular events the right way and they all seem to fall in line.

“She took that role from day one” says her coach “and every student, every athlete just respects her. She talks on the court, they’re listening.”

“It’s taught me a lot about having patience,” Popp said. “I have to work with them a little, I know they’re not like me. No one’s going to be the exact same as me, I just have to learn to take it one game at a time. Everybody’s going to grow on their own.”

The court is not the only place Jadeyn is learning. She’s continuing to grow in the classroom because she wants a balanced plan for the future.

“If something were to happen, if injury prone, if something were to come up, I would still have an academic scholarship to back up my athletic scholarship,” said Popp.

While we already know what her athletic scholarship is for, what does she plan to do with her academic one?

“I hope to go to college for a sonography program. Then while I’m doing sonography, further studying to do radiology,” Popp said. “I just love the ultrasound tech, I feel like it’s something in the medical field without having to look at blood and ugh, all of that sort of stuff. I just love the people’s faces whenever they’re like ‘Aww six months’, I love it. I just love it.”

But before she enters the delivery room, she’s still busy delivering for the Tigers on the court, leading them in kills and hitting percentage.

Chipley is 13-4 through 17 games so far this season.

