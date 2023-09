PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The deadline for lawmakers to reach an agreement to avoid a Federal government shutdown is drawing closer.

A local financial expert with Burns Estate Planning, Alex Astin stopped by NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss the impacts of a government shutdown.

For more information watch the interview attached to this story.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.