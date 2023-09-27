Mexico Beach to build pedestrian bridge

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mexico Beach council members are creating a new way for people to get to the beach. They received a state grant for 350-thousand dollars, to construct a pedestrian bridge. It would be built on 15th street.

Tuesday night, the council approved it unanimously. Locals say they always see people crossing that road and it’s dangerous.

“People will rent homes down there, pulling their kids in carts it’s a ridiculous and it’s no brainier to get this,” said a Mexico Beach resident.

There is no set time on when construction will start. The grant is coming from the Florida Department of Transportation.

