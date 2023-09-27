New housing community holds grand opening in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One local community of homes has seen its vision come to life.

The Margaritaville Beach Cottage Resort has been in the works for three years.

Their grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday at its location on Front Beach Road.

The homes are designed for family-style living, and can hold anywhere from five to twenty people.

“We decided to do a 110-home and unit resort, where we have everything from six-bedroom beachfront offerings all the way to our surf bungalows,” said Margaritaville Beach Cottage Resort managing partner Jason Alley.

The homes are all individually owned, with many of them put back into the resort and rented to vacationers.

All of the larger homes have sold, with construction planned to finish by the end of 2023.

There are some one-bedroom units that will go up for sale in the near future.

The grand opening was held around the resort’s brand-new pool, which also has a bar and grill on site.

“We’re excited to be here now with our amenity deck open, our food and beverage age. We’ve gone from being a few homes on the beach to a true resort, and we’re excited about that,” Alley said.

The final step of the project is a planned clubhouse that will open in Spring 2025.

It will include a restaurant, bar, kids club and gym.

