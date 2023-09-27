Panama City Commissioners give update on City Manager job search

PC City Hall
PC City Hall(WJHG)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City officials are still on the hunt to fill one of the City’s most important positions.

They provided an update at Tuesday’s commission meeting.

Commissioners said five candidates are in the running for City Manager. They will conduct individual in-person interviews with them over the next month. They will then each present a list of their top three candidates at the first meeting in November. A group session of interviews is expected to happen afterwards.

“This process is incredibly important to our city,” Commissioner Josh Street said. “I want to make sure we’re not short-changing the process at all. So, I’m not in a rush to make this decision, but at the same time, I don’t want to delay it, either. One thing I’m 100% committed to as well as the commission is finding the right person.”

Street also said there’s a possibility none of these candidates will get the job. Commissioners reiterated they want the right person for the role.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are currently working to notify the next of kin.
Body found in creek, investigators determine as homicide
With the help of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the male alligator –...
GRAPHIC: Florida officials identify woman whose body was found in alligator’s mouth
Chase Micheal used to be heavily involved in the Thunder Beach Rallies held in Panama City...
Former Thunder Beach Rally event organizer turns himself in
BCSO said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests could be made.
Six arrested in storage unit burglaries
Florida Highway Patrol troopers report five teenagers were in a car when it crashed, leaving...
One teen killed, four others injured in Washington County crash

Latest News

Mexico beach
Mexico Beach to build pedestrian bridge
The resort is located on Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach.
New housing community holds grand opening in Panama City Beach
The 25th Annual Blessing of the Fleet sets its sails on Saturday.
Panama City seeking $7 million for St. Andrews Marina project
Panama City Commissioners made history by approving a $150 million loan.
Panama City’s millage rate stays the same